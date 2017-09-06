FilmNation Entertainment has come aboard to finance Goodnight Mommy helmers Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s upcoming indie The Lodge. The drama, which marks the first English-language feature for the directors, is about young woman and her new stepchildren who are menaced by a terrifying supernatural force while spending Christmas in their remote cabin.

Franz, Fiala, and Sergio Casci penned the script based on an original idea by Casci. Hammer Films’ Simon Oakes and Marc Schipper are producing, while Aliza James will serve as exec producer. The pic is currently casting with principal photography set to begin in January.

In addition to financing, FilmNation will handle international sales for the film as well as co-rep domestic sales with WME Global. FilmNation’s Brad Zimmerman will oversee the project on behalf of the company.

The deal was brokered with Hammer Films and WME Global by FilmNation’s Ryder and Browning and EVP Business & Legal Affairs Alison Cohen.

Franz and Fiala are repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.