Universal has released the first teaser trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the third and final installment of the adaptation of E.L. James’ Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy. The trailer continues the franchise’s S&M-lite relationship between Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), but with this movie, it seems to go all-in with the melodramatic thrills and sanitized bondage action.

The teaser begins with the marriage between Anastasia and Christian which eventually leads to flashes of their shared wealth, honeymoon, a shirtless Dornan emerging from the ocean, various glimpses of “naughty” sexual acts, a gun (!) and then a life-threatening knife-to-the-throat-moment. A new poster for the movie featuring Anastasia in her full wedding dress glory was also released to celebrate her fictional birthday (which is today).

Fifty Shades Freed is directed by James Foley and written by Niall Leonard. As seen in the trailer, the movie is set to open on Valentine’s Day in 2018.