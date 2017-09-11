Fear The Walking Dead co-creator/former showrunner Dave Erickson has signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television Studios. Under the multi-year pact, Erickson will develop new television series for broadcast, cable and streaming.

Erickson co-created Fear The Walking Dead with Robert Kirkman as a companion series to The Walking Dead and served as executive producer/showrunner on the successful offshoot for its first three seasons.

This marks Erickson’s return to Sony TV where he created his first series, Canterbury’s Law, a legal drama for Fox, which starred Julianna Margulies. He went on to work on such series as Sons of Anarchy, Marco Polo and Low Winter Sun before co-creating FTWD.

“Dave has a true gift of weaving character-driven drama into his story telling and we are excited to have him back in the Sony family,” said Chris Parnell, Co-President of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Before recently being elevated to co-presidents of Sony Pictures TV Studios, Parnell and Jason Clodfelter ran Sony TV’s drama department where they’d worked with Erickson.

“Chris and Jason are passionate creative advocates and collaborators,” said Erickson. “They were instrumental in bringing my first series to air and I’m beyond excited to return to Sony TV and pick-up where we left off.”

Erickson, who is coming off an overall deal at AMC, has a project in the works at the cable network that precedes the Sony TV deal. Teamed with Sheri Elwood, he is developing David Cronenberg’s novel Consumed as an hourlong drama series.

Erickson is repped by CAA and attorney Gregg Gellman.