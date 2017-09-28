Brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds grew up without a father. Turns out their mom raised them on the lie that Dad had checked out when they were little. But now they’re hip to the truth and set out to find their old man. Along the way, the guys learn a little more about their eccentric mother than they probably want to know.

Here is the first trailer for Father Figures, the comedy formerly known as Bastards that stars Owen Wilson and Ed Helms as Kyle and Peter and a quartet of well-known folks as the Men Who Would Be Dad. That would be a tattooed J.K. Simmons (“There is no way those jackasses are my kids!”), Ving Rhames (“All we did was cuddle”), Christopher Walken (“We’ve got a runner!”) or Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw (“She had a set of knockers, damn near cost us the Super Bowl”). Oh, and Mom? She’s played by Glenn Close (“Monogamy wasn’t always a priority”). Katt Williams, Harry Shearer and June Squibb co-star.

Father Figures is the directorial debut of veteran cinematographer Lawrence Sher, who worked on The Hangover trilogy with Helms. Justin Malen penned the screenplay.

Warner Bros Pictures releases the Alcon Entertainment comedy wide on December 22, just in time for Christmas. Which “family member” they’ll end up spending it with is anyone’s guess. Have a look at the new trailer, and tell us what you think.