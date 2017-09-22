Discovery Channel has primed the pump for its next edition of Fast N’ Loud. The cable net said today that Season 5 of the hot rod-hunter series will leave the starting line on Monday, October 16. Check out the new promo above.

There will be a familiar face missing from Gas Monkey Garage when the green flag drops on the new episodes, as series original Aaron Kaufman shut it down at the end of last season. It’s the beginning of a new era, with Richard and his crew setting out to prove the shop is still going strong. They search for forgotten and derelict vintage cars to buy and restore, and this season they’re going big by trying to turn an original 1973 Chevy P30 Step Van into a hot rod.

Throughout the season, guest builders Big Mike Sajid and Brian Bass alsowork with the Monkeys. In Season 5 the team gets their hands on some unique cars, including a 1965 Shelby GT Mustang, but they come with hefty price tags. Will Richard and his crew be able to finish cars and turn a profit without Aaron, or will they lose sight of looming deadlines with too many opinions on each build?

Fast N’ Loud is produced by Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Eddie Rohwedder serving as executive producers alongside Discovery Channel’s Craig Coffman. Rawlings also serves as EP.