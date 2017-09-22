EXCLUSIVE: Danish-Japanese actor David Sakurai is set for Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them sequel, the second film in J.K. Rowling’s five picture Harry Potter prequel series. David Yates is at the helm once again, along with star Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Johnny Depp as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, and franchise newcomer Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore.

The film opens in 1927, a few months after magizoologist Scamander helped to unveil and capture the infamous Grindelwald in the first installment. As he promised he would, Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause. The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore. But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Scamander.

Sakurai will play the role of Krall, one of the ambitious and sulky henchman of Grindelwald.

David Heyman, Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram are producers, with Tim Lewis, Neil Blair, Rick Senat and Danny Cohen exec producing.

Sakurai, who appeared in the Netflix/Marvel series Iron Fist, is currently filming Harold Cronk’s Unbroken: Path To Redemption and will next be seen in Isaac Florentine’s Stoic with Antonio Banderas. He’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Teamplayers in Denmark.