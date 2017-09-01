Saving Hope alum Kristopher Turner and Stephen Arbuckle (Flint, Happy Town) are set for recurring roles on the second season of USA’s Falling Water. The supernatural thriller drama follows three unrelated people (David Ajala, Will Yun Lee, Lizzie Brochere) whose worlds collide when they discover newfound abilities to manipulate dreams – and, by extension, the dreamers themselves. Turner will play Jeremy, James’ tutor who may have a thing for Tess (Brochere). Arbuckle will portray Mark, a regular customer at the diner. Turner played Dr. Gavin Murphy on Saving Hope and also is known for his role as Cam on The LA Complex. Arbuckle appeared in Flint and had a key recurring role in Happy Town. Turner and Arbuckle are both repped by The Characters Agency. Turner also is repped by Authentic Management.

Eastbound & Down alum Michael Beasley has been tapped for a recurring role in Showtime’s limited series Escape At Dannemora, directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller. Escape At Dannemora, starring Benicio del Toro, Paul Dano and Patricia Arquette, is based on the headline-making true story of a 2015 prison break in upstate New York, which spawned a massive manhunt for convicted murderers Richard Matt (del Toro) and David Sweat (Dano). Beasley will play Murder, an inmate who gets into a beef with Richard Matt (del Toro). Beasley, repped by E Cubed Management, Stewart Talent and Pierce Law Group, can currently be seen in the role of Little Jake in Netflix’s Bloodline and in a recurring role in AMC’s Preacher. He’ll next in SXSW Audience Award winner 68 Kill opposite Matthew Gray Gubler and Annalyne McCord.