Brittany Allen is set for a recurring role for the second season of USA Network’s Falling Water in a recasting.

Allen will play Sabine Brighton, the role played in Season 1 by Brooke Bloom, who could not return due to a scheduling conflict. Sabine is Tess’ (Lizzie Brocheré) big sister, a clinical psychologist, and the love of Taka’s (Will Yun Lee) life. Sabine and Tess didn’t have the easiest relationship growing up, but it still was always them against the world – and still is. Sabine met Taka during his investigations of season one, and they’ve been together ever since.

Season 2 of the supernatural thriller drama follows three unrelated people (David Ajala, Lee, Brocheré)) whose worlds collide when they discover newfound abilities to manipulate dreams – and, by extension, the dreamers themselves. They must determine how to use their gifts once they realize the fate of the world rests with them.

Falling Water hails from Universal Cable Productions and executive producers Gale Anne Hurd of Valhalla Entertainment, Blake Masters, the late Henry Bromell and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Rémi Aubuchon joins as showrunner for Season 2.

Allen stars in the upcoming Lionsgate feature Jigsaw, and her film It Stains The Sands Red, in which she stars and executive produces, has been making the festival circuit. She’ll also be seen in the upcoming TV movie Separated at Birth and features The Definites and What Keeps You Alive. She’s repped by Patterson Talent Management and Joseph Le Talent.