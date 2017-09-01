The 2017-18 TV season is just around the corner, so here’s our annual rundown of fall premiere dates for new series and returning shows. The list covers hundreds of broadcast, cable and streaming series bowing between September 1 and December 31 and some high-profile one-off programs. Please send any additions or adjustments to erikpedersen@deadline.com. We’ll update the post regularly as more dates are revealed.

September 1:

Narcos (Netflix, Season 3)

American Masters (PBS, Season 31)

The Governor (Acorn TV, Season 1-2; U.S. premiere)

The Ruth Rendell Mysteries: The Next Chapters (BrtiBox, Seasons 1-3)

September 3:

The Bobby and Demaris Show (Food Network, new unscripted series)

The Best Thing I Ever Ate (Cooking Channel, Season 7; new network)

Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall (Investigation Discovery, Season 5)

Mighty Cruise Ships (Smithsonian Channel, Season 2)

Mighty Trains (Smithsonian Channel, new docuseries)

The X Factor UK (AXS, Season 14)

September 4:

Diesel Brothers (Discovery, Season 3)

Gear Dogs (Discovery, new docuseries)

Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. (A&E Network, new miniseries; moved from June 28)

My Super Sweet 16 (MTV, Season 10)

Road to 9/11 (Smithsonian Channel, new miniseries)

Game of Homes (Discovery Family, Season 2)

September 5:

American Horror Story: Cult (FX, Season 7)

Steve (syndication, new daytime talk show strip)

The Chew (ABC, Season 7)

Below Deck (Bravo, Season 5)

Grave Mysteries (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime series)

Killer Instinct (Investigation Discovery, Season 3)

First Things First with Chris Carter and Nick Wright (FS1, new daytime sports talk strip)

Explosion Jones (go90, new animated short series)

September 6:

You’re the Worst (FXX, Season 4)

Eric & Jessie (E!, Season 3)

Total Bellas (E!, Season 2)

StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson (National Geographic Channel, Season 4)

Epicly Later’d (Viceland, new docuseries)

First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright (FS1, new sports talk series)

September 8:

EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live (ABC/CBS/ Fox/NBC, public service special)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix, Season 4)

Spirit Riding Free (Netflix, Season 2)

Fire Chasers (Netflix, new docuseries)

One Mississippi (Amazon Prime, Season 2)

Con Man (Syfy, new shortform drama series)

MTV Unplugged (MTV, concert series revival)

Third Rail with OZY (PBS, new current-affairs series)

Broke and Famous (Reelz, new docuseries)

US Weekly’s Famous Feuds (Reelz, new docuseries)

Wild Castles (Smithsonian Earth, new docuseries)

September 9:

Copycat Killers (Reelz, Season 2)

September 10:

The Orville (Fox, new drama series; moves to regular time slot on September 21)

Outlander (Starz, Season 3)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, Season 3B)

The Deuce (HBO, Season 2)

Top of the Lake: China Girl (SundanceTV, Season 2)

Sunday NFL Countdown (ESPN, new season)

Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories (Adult Swim, Season 2)

September 11:

Monday Night Football (ESPN, Season 48)

Home & Family (Hallmark Channel, Season 6)

Counting On (TLC, Season 4)

Meet the Putmans (TLC, new unscripted series)

Sunday NFL Countdown (ESPN, new season)

I Am Frankie (Nickelodeon, new comedy series)

Newton’s Law (Acorn TV, Season 1-2; U.S. premiere)

September 12:

The Mindy Project (Hulu, Season 6; final season)

Frontline (PBS, Season 37)

Chrisley Knows Best (USA Network, Season 5B)

According to Chrisley (USA Network, new aftershow series)

Big Freedia Bounces Back (Fuse, Season 6)

September 13:

South Park (Comedy Central, Season 21; moved from August 23)

Broad City (Comedy Central, Season 4)

Comedy Knockout (TruTV, Season 2B)

In the Vault (go90, new drama series)

September 14:

Better Things (FX, Season 2)

Bong Appétit (Viceland, Season 2)

Riviera (Sundance Now, new drama series)

September 15:

American Vandal (Netflix, new comedy series)

Live from Lincoln Center (PBS, Season 42)

Stuck in the Middle (Disney Channel, Season 2)

Kindred Spirits (TLC, Season 2)

Evil Things (TLC, new docuseries)

How It Really Happened With Hill Harper (HLN, Season 2)

September 16:

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network, Season 6)

Zak Storm (Discovery Family, new animated series)

September 17:

Vice Principals (HBO, Season 2; final season)

The Vietnam War (PBS, new documentary limited series)

My Giant Life (TLC, Season 3)

El Chapo (Univision, Season 2)

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS, live awards special)

September 18:

Dancing with the Stars (ABC, Season 25)

The State (National Geographic Channel, new miniseries)

The Wendy Williams Show (syndication, Season 9)

Pickler & Ben (syndication, new daytime talk show strip)

The Commander (Acorn TV, Season 1-5)

Newton’s Law (Acorn TV, Season 3-4; U.S. premiere)

September 19:

Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix, new stand-up comedy special)

The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central, Season 1B)

If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN, Season 4)

The Little Couple (TLC, Season 10)

7 Little Johnstons (TLC, Season 3)

Ellen’s Show Me More Show (YouTube, new twice-weekly variety series)

September 20:

The Good Place (NBC, Season 2)

Channel Zero: No-End House (Syfy, Season 2)

Are You the One? (MTV, Season 6)

Adam Ruins Everything (TruTV, Season 2B)

September 21:

Gotham (Fox, Season 4; moved from September 28)

The Orville (Fox, time slot premiere; moved from September 28)

American Beauty Star (Lifetime, new beauty competition series; moved from September 14)

September 22:

Transparent (Amazon Prime, Season 4)

Fuller House (Netflix, Season 3)

Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus (Cinemax, new animated docuseries)

19-2 (Acorn TV, Season 4; U.S. premiere)

September 23:

DuckTales (Disney XD, new animated series reboot)

September 24:

60 Minutes (CBS, Season 50)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access, new sci-fi/drama series; premiere also on CBS)

Talking Trek (CBS All Access, new aftershow series)

September 25:

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, Season 11; moves to regular slot November 2)

Young Sheldon (CBS, new comedy series; moves to regular slot November 2)

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, Season 2; moves to regular slot October 30)

Me, Myself & I (CBS, new comedy series; moves to regular slot October 30)

Scorpion (CBS, Season 4)

The Voice (NBC, Season 13)

The Brave (NBC, new drama series)

The Good Doctor (ABC, new drama series)

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central, new late-night comedy series)

Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network, Season 3)

Grandma’s House (Acorn TV, Season 1-2; U.S. premiere)

Newton’s Law (Acorn TV, Season 5-6; U.S. premiere)

September 26:

NCIS (CBS, Season 15)

Bull (CBS, Season 2)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, Season 4)

This Is Us (NBC, Season 2)

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC, new drama series)

Lethal Weapon (Fox, Season 2)

The Mick (Fox, Season 2)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, Season 5)

Wishenpoof! (Amazon Prime, Season 3)

90’s House (MTV, new unscripted series)

Big Bad BBQ Brawl (Cooking Channel, Season 2)

Homicide Hunter (Investigation Discovery, Season 7)

September 27:

Survivor (CBS, Cycle 31)

SEAL Team (CBS, new drama series)

The Blacklist (NBC, Season 5)

Criminal Minds (CBS, Season 13)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 19)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 5)

The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 5)

Speechless (ABC, Season 2)

Modern Family (ABC, Season 9)

American Housewife (ABC, Season 2)

Designated Survivor (ABC, Season 2)

Empire (Fox, Season 4)

Star (Fox, Season 2)

Liar (SundanceTV, new drama series)

Rosehaven (SundanceTV, Season 1; U.S. premiere)

Face Value (BET, new game show series)

50 Central (BET, new sketch-comedy series)

September 28:

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 14)

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, Season 4)

Thursday Night Football Pregame Show (CBS, season premiere)

Thursday Night Football (CBS, season premiere)

The Good Place (NBC, Season 2; time slot premiere)

Superstore (NBC, Season 3)

Will & Grace (NBC, new comedy series revival)

Great News (NBC, Season 2)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 6)

Nathan for You (Comedy Central, Season 4)

Mary Mary (WE tv, Season 6; final season)

StartUp (Crackle, Season 2)

Missions (Shudder, Season 1; U.S. premiere)

September 29:

Marvel’s Inhumans (ABC, new drama series)

MacGyver (CBS, Season 2)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, Season 8)

Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 8)

Dateline NBC (NBC, Season 26)

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox, Season 19; first “all stars” edition)

The Exorcist (Fox, Season 2)

Z Nation (Syfy, Season 4)

Tin Star (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

September 30:

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Season 43)

48 Hours (CBS, Season 30)

Cake Boss (TLC, Season 9)

Released (OWN, new docuseries)

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN, Season 8)

Versailles (Ovation, Season 2)

Strictly Come Dancing (BritBox, Season 15; U.S. premiere)

September TBA:

Cold Feet (BritBox, Season 7; U.S. premiere)

October 1:

The Toy Box (ABC, Season 2)

Shark Tank (ABC, Season 9)

Ten Days in the Valley (ABC, new drama series)

Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS, new drama series)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 9)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Season 8)

The Simpsons (Fox, Season 29)

Ghosted (Fox, new comedy series)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 15)

The Last Man on Earth (Fox, Season 4)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, Season 9)

Masterpiece (PBS, Season 47)

Poldark (PBS, Season 4)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E!, Season 14)

Criminal Confessions (Oxygen, new true-crime series)

Vampirina (Disney Junior, new animated series)

October 2:

9JKL (CBS, new comedy series)

Lucifer (Fox, Season 3)

The Gifted (Fox, new drama series)

TRL (MTV, music countdown series revival)

Walk the Prank (Disney XD, Season 2)

The Halcyon (Ovation, new drama series)

October 3:

The Middle (ABC, Season 9)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, Season 4)

Black-ish (ABC, Season 4)

The Mayor (ABC, new comedy series)

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC, new drama series)

Queen Sugar (OWN, Season 2B)

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PBS, Season 4)

Cyberwar (Viceland, Season 2)

October 4:

Nature (PBS, Season 36)

Secrets of the Shining Knight (PBS, new historical series)

Expedition Unknown: Hunt for Extraterrestrials (Travel Channel, new miniseries)

October 5:

Scandal (ABC, Season 7)

Van Helsing (Syfy, Season 2)

Ghost Wars (Syfy, new drama series)

Real Estate Wars (Bravo, new unscripted series)

October 6:

Once Upon a Time (ABC, Season 7)

Superstition (Syfy, new drama series)

October 8:

Madam Secretary (CBS, Season 4)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 28; moved from November 26)

October 9:

Supergirl (The CW, Season 3)

Valor (The CW, new drama series)

October 10:

The Flash (The CW, Season 4)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, Season 3)

Tales (BET, new anthology series)

Chopped: Alton’s Challenge (Food Network, new cooking competition limited series)

Adventure Capitalists (CNBC, Season 2)

October 11:

Riverdale (The CW, Season 2)

Dynasty (The CW, new drama series reboot)

Mr. Robot (USA Network, Season 3)

Chance (Hulu, Season 2)

The Shannara Chronicles (Spike, Season 2; moved from MTV)

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic Channel, new docuseries)

Do You Want to See a Dead Body? (YouTube Red, new comedy series)

October 12:

Supernatural (The CW, Season 13)

Arrow (The CW, Season 6)

I Love You, America (Hulu, Season 2)

The Rundown with Robin These (BET, new news satire series)

The Comedy Get Down (BET, new comedy series)

October 13:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW, Season 3)

Jane the Virgin (The CW, Season 4)

Mindhunter (Netflix, new drama series)

Gold Rush (Discovery, Season 8)

Lore (Amazon Prime, new anthology drama series)

Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars (WE tv, Season 9)

October 14:

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (BBC America, Season 2)

Queers (BBC America, new docuseries)

October 15:

White Famous (Showtime, new comedy series)

Berlin Station (Epix, Season 2)

Good Behavior (TNT, Season 2)

Squidbillies (Adult Swim, Season 2)

The Dorrells in Corfu (PBS, Season 2)

The Platinum Life (E!, new unscripted series)

October 16:

Miles from Tomorrowland (Disney Channel, Season 3)

October 17:

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir (BET, new unscripted series)

Hit the Road (Audience Network, new comedy series)

Loudermilk (Audience Network, new comedy series)

Weediquette (Viceland, Season 3)

October 18:

Freakish (Hulu, Season 2)

October 20:

Great Performances (PBS, Season 46)

October 22:

The Walking Dead (NBC, Season 8)

Graves (Epix, Season 2)

October 23:

Scared Famous (VH1, new reality competition series)

October 24:

The Last O.G. (TBS, new comedy series)

At Home with Amy Sedaris (TruTV, new comedy series)

October 25:

Rosehaven (SundanceTV, Season 2; U.S. premiere)

The Job Interview (CNBC, new docuseries)

October 26:

Drop the Mic (TBS, new music competition series)

October 27:

Blindspot (NBC, Season 3)

Stranger Things (Netflix, Season 2)

October 30:

Superior Donuts (CBS, Season 2)

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, Season 2; time slot premiere)

Me, Myself & I (CBS, new comedy series time slot premiere)

October 31:

Major Crimes (TNT, Season 6)

October TBA:

Damnation (USA Network, new drama series)

At Home with Amy Sedaris (TruTV, new variety/talk series)

The Jellies (Adult Swim, new animated shortform series)

Broken (BritBox, new British drama series)

November 1:

Stan Against Evil (IFC, Season 2)

The Trixie and Katya Show (Viceland, new talk show series)

Most Expensivist (Viceland, new docuseries)

Foursome (YouTube Red, Season 3)

November 2:

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, time slot premiere)

Young Sheldon (CBS, time slot premiere)

Mom (CBS, Season 5)

Life in Pieces (CBS, Season 3)

S.W.A.T. (CBS, new drama series)

November 3:

Alias Grace (Netflix, new drama series)

Inside Secret Places with Chris Cuomo (HLN, new investigative series)

November 4:

Murder Made Me Famous (Reelz, Season 4)

November 5:

Shameless (Showtime, Season 8)

SMILF (Showtime, Season 2)

White Famous (Showtime, new comedy series; time slot premiere)

The Girlfriend Experience (Starz, Season 2)

Ride with Norman Reedus (AMC, Season 2)

November 6:

Independent Lens (PBS, Season 22)

November 7:

The Long Road Home (National Geographic Channel, new miniseries)

Teachers (TV Land, Season 2B)

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Amazon Prime, new animated series)

Trivial Takedown (Fuse, new game show series)

November 9:

Rillington Place (SundanceTV, new British drama series)

November 10:

It Happened Here (Reelz, new docuseries)

The Stalker Series (Reelz, new docuseries)

November 11:

Thursday Night Football (NBC, season premiere; moves from CBS)

November 12:

All Def Comedy (HBO, news stand-up series revival)

November 14:

Future Man (Hulu, new comedy series)

November 15:

MythBusters (Science Channel, Season 15; new network)

Religion of Sports (Audience Network, new docuseries)

November 18:

Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders (SundanceTV, new miniseries)

November 19:

Search Party (TBS, Season 2)

2017 American Music Awards (ABC, live awards special)

November 21:

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu, new drama series)

The Profit (CNBC, Season 5)

November 22:

Godless (Netflix, new drama limited series)

November 23:

She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix, new dramedy series)

November 26:

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 28)

November 28:

Fuller House (Netflix, Season 2)

Glitch (Netflix, new drama series)

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia (Viceland, Season 2)

November 29:

Vikings (History, Season 5)

Happy! (Syfy, new drama series)

November TBA:

The Secret History of Comics (AMC, new docuseries)

The A Word (SundanceTV, Season 2)

Those Who Can’t (TruTV, Season 3)

December 1:

East Los High: Finale Event (Hulu; hourlong series finale special)

December 6:

Shut Eye (Hulu, Season 2)

December 8:

The Crown (Netflix, Season 2)

December 15:

Wormwood (Netflix, new hybrid documentary/scripted series)

December 17:

A Christmas Story (Fox, live musical special)

Fall TBA:

Snoop Dogg Presents The Jokers Wild (TBS, new game show revival)

We’ll Meet Again (PBS, new documentary limited series)

Win Big (MTV, new game show series)

Catfish: Trolls (MTV, new unscripted series)

Teen Mom New Jersey (MTV, new unscripted series)

WAGS Atlanta (E!, new unscripted series)

Bunk’d (Disney Channel, Season 3)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout (Disney XD, Season 3)

Star Wars Rebels (Disney XD, Season 4; final season)

Winsanity (GSN, Season 2)

Hot Date (Pop, new comedy series)

Clique (Pop, new drama series)

Swedish Dicks, Private Investigators (Pop, new comedy series)

True Conviction (Investigation Discovery, new series)

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks (TruTV, new stand-up comedy series)

A Place to Call Home (Acorn TV, Season 5)

Red Dwarf (BritBox, Season 12; U.S. premiere)

I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! (BritBox, Season 17)

Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television (YouTube Red, new comedy series)

Lifeline (YouTube Red, new drama series)

Still a Mystery (Facebook Watch, new docuseries)

Untitled Say Yes to the Dress Spinoff (Facebook Watch, new docuseries)