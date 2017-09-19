Tool of North America, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Oculus and director Kevin Cornish today are launching an experiential virtual reality effort, Fall in Love VR, which was inspired by The New York Times‘ article “The 36 Questions That Lead to Love” and Arthur Aron’s study entitled “The Experimental Generation of Interpersonal Closeness.” Fall in Love VR was shortlisted for a Cannes Innovation Lion at this year’s festival. So what’s it all about?

Fall in Love uses VR in a way to affect the current course of modern dating by reincorporating the human aspect into the act of falling in love and creating a whole new type of human connection. Yes, with headgear. Cornish describes the project as “driving VR further toward first-person storytelling, and the next generation of cinematic storytelling in VR.”

Subjects choose which actor they want to fall in love with and ask a series of questions over the course of about ten minutes ranging from general info to more intimate conversations. The entire thing is tailored to make you fall in love with one of the actors. They are played by Grace Van Dien (Greenhouse Academy), Ramon Rodriguez (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen), Logan Huffman (V), Wole Park (Premium Rush) and model Maya Donavan.

“As a storyteller, I am very excited about the possibilities for conversational cinema where the conversations you have with characters in a movie effect how the story unfolds,” said Cornish. “We as humans were designed to make eye contact with other humans and communicate with our voice. With Fall in Love, we are doing this. It’s still very early in exploring what is possible with conversational video, but there is something unique that happens when you speak and someone on a screen answers, and I could not be more excited about what lies ahead for this new medium.”

The project is Cornish’s first original VR project through Tool. Cornish and his company Moth+Flame both signed recently with CAA. The entire thing is supported by Oculus Studios.

Does it work? You decide.