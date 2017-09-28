EXCLUSIVE: Eva Longoria is in negotiations to join Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolford and Tone Bell in director Ken Marino’s sophomore feature Dog Days, from LD Entertainment (Megan Leavey, Jackie). Written by Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama, the film is slated to go before cameras next month.

Dog Days follows a group of humans brought together by their canine pets as they work through hardships in life. Longoria is in talks to play Grace, a loving wife and mother who can’t bear to disappoint her adopted daughter Amelia when the girl falls in love with a lost dog.

Scott Holoryd, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Jennifer Monroe are producing the project.

Longoria just wrapped on the MGM/Pantelion remake Overboard with Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez. Recently, she was tapped to star in workplace comedy film 24-7, along with Kerry Washington, based on a pitch by screenwriter Sarah Rothschild, which Universal acquired. Longoria will also produce the project via her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment company.

