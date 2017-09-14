ESPN host Jemele Hill took to Twitter to respond to the White House’s criticism about her recent comments about Donald Trump. Earlier this week, Hill did not mince words about the former Celebrity Apprentice host calling him “ignorant” and saying his rise was a “direct result of white supremacy.”

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

She continued her criticism in a series of tweets calling him “unqualified and unfit to be president” as well as a “bigot.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders fired back saying that her comments were outrageous and said that she should lose her job. ESPN also released a statement saying that they had addressed the issues with Hill and that she knew her actions were inappropriate.

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

Hill responded to the White House comments on Twitter saying, “My comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefes. My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.”