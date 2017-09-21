EXCLUSIVE: Production on Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films’ Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station has commenced with Sylvester Stallone on board to reprise his starring role along with Dave Bautista, Jaime King, Lydia Hull, and Tyler Jon Olson. The are joined by franchise newcomers Max Zhang, Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Harry Shum Jr. (Shadowhunters), Malese Jow (The Vampire Diaries), and Sergio Rizzuto in the film, which John Herzfeld is directing.

Clockwise from top left: Shum, King, Jow, Sawa Rex/Shutterstock; Associated Press

In this installment, Ray Breslin (Stallone) and Trent DeRosa (Bautista) must join forces again in order to rescue one of their team members who is held captive at the penitentiary known as Devil’s Station, a prison where no one ever gets out.

Herzfeld co-wrote the sequel with Miles Chapman, who wrote the previously two pics. EFO’s Randall Emmett and George Furla return as producers alongside Atmosphere Entertainment’s Mark Canton, Zack Schiller of Boles/Schiller Film Group, Jie Qiu and Echo Su. Exec producers are Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb of Grindstone, Robert Jones and Wayne Marc Godfrey of The Fyzz Facility, Ted Fox and Mark Stewart. Leomus is co-financing the feature, which will be released via Lionsgate.

EFO Films is also currently in production on season five of the hit Starz drama series Power.