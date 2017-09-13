Bonnie Hunt (Life With Bonnie) is set to co-star opposite Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano in Showtime’s limited series Escape At Dannemora, directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

Escape At Dannemora is based on the headline-making true story of a 2015 prison break in upstate New York, which spawned a massive manhunt for convicted murderers Richard Matt (del Toro) and David Sweat (Dano). The pair were aided in their escape by married female prison worker, Tilly Mitchell (Arquette), with whom they both became sexually entangled.

Hunt will play Catherine Leahy Scottl the New York State Inspector General who headed up the formal investigation of the escape of prison inmates Richard Matt (Del Toro) and David Sweat (Dano) from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, N.Y.

Stiller will direct all eight episodes of the series, which is written and executive produced by Brett Johnson (Mad Men) and Michael Tolkin (The Player). Also executive producing are Ray Donovan‘s Bryan Zuriff, Michael De Luca (Captain Phillips) via Michael De Luca Productions, and Nicky Weinstock for Stiller’s Red Hour Productions.

Hunt was nominated for a Primetime Emmy and two Golden Globe awards for her lead role in Life With Bonnie, and also earned a SAG Award nomination with the cast of The Green Mile. Her other screen roles include Cheaper by the Dozen, Jerry Maguire, Bonnie, Beethoven and Rain Man, with voice work in the Cars, Monster’s Inc. and Toy Story franchises. She most recently voiced Aunt Tilly in Disney Jr.’s Sofia The First.