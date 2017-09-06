There was a lot of singing last night as America’s Got Talent (2.5/10) kicked off its semifinals in the post-Labor Day broadcast. Of course, there was a bit of magic too courtesy of contestant Eric Jones, and those ratings that have seen NBC take the Tuesday summer top spot fifteen times in a row.

Overall, the Comcast-owned net saw the fast affiliates for AGT down a tenth from the final numbers of its August 29 show, which had been adjusted down from its early numbers. With 13.02 million sets of eyeballs last night, the competition show held on to 99% of its viewership from last week. As things stand, last night’s 18-49 results are a seven-week low for AGT, but with the show commonly adjusted in later numbers that could certainly change.

With Hollywood Game Night (1.1/5) up 10% among adults 18-49, NBC easily won both the demo and viewership top spots with a 2.1/8 rating and 10.23 million tuning in – the former is more than what ABC and encore filled CBS and FOX snagged all together among the 18-49s.

On the Disney-owned net, a one-hour Bachelor In Paradise (1.2/5) was down a tenth from last week’s two-hour show. Those demo numbers for BiP were still pretty good but in viewership the series hit a season high of 4.44 million. The audience uptick kept going for ABC as Somewhere Between (0.4/2) rose 12% in viewers to an all-time high of 1.9 million, following black-ish repeats. Among the 18-49s, Somewhere Between was the same as its August 29 show.