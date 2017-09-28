EXCLUSIVE: Eric Holder is going to Hollywood. The former U.S. Attorney General has teamed with top producer Jerry Bruckheimer for Main Justice, a legal drama series project, which has been set up at CBS.

Written by Sascha Penn (Survivor’s Remorse) and executive produced by Holder and Bruckheimer, Main Justice was inspired by Holder’s life and work. Centered around the U.S. Attorney General, the show takes us into the tumultuous world of the 5th floor of the Department of Justice where he takes on the biggest legal and investigative cases in the country all while being the youngest person to ever hold such an esteemed position.

Executive producing alongside Holder, Penn and Bruckheimer are Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed for CBS TV Studios. The project falls under the overall deal Jerry Bruckheimer TV inked with CBS TV Studios in July.

Holder was the 82nd Attorney General of the United States. Appointed by President Barack Obama, Holder served for six years, from 2009 to 2015 as the first African American to hold the position. He has since returned to private practice.

Penn has long history with JBT. He has developed multiple projects with the company, including soapy thriller The Secret Lives Of Husbands And Wives, which received an off-cycle pilot order by NBC in 2012. JBT, which was behind CBS’ blockbuster CSI franchise, has two series on the air, Lucifer on Fox and The Amazing Race on CBS. JBTis repped by CAA. Penn is with CAA and Madhouse Entertainment.