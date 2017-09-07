Superlatives fly in the new feature-length documentary about Eric Clapton. “When it came to blues, there was nobody like him.” “He was completely revolutionary.” And then there’s B.B. King’s take: “White America never paid attention to blues. Thanks to Eric, a lot of doors were opened.”

Here is the first trailer for Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars, a documentary that premieres this week at Toronto then airs February 10 on Showtime. The flattery is piled high for Slowhand, but the film isn’t all rosy — drugs, booze, “I was full of hatred and anger,” its subject says about one point in his life. “It looked like he wanted to kill himself,” an interviewee adds. But when you’re the guitar voice of a generation, such ills come with the gig. “I was in absolute denial about my alcoholism,” Clapton says. “Music saved me.”

Oscar winner Lili Fini Zanuck directs this look at the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and hoarder of 18 Grammys. Told through Clapton’s own words and songs, it features extensive interviews with the Yardbirds, Bluesbreakers, Cream, Blind Faith and Derek & the Dominos alum, along with his family, friends, musical collaborators, contemporaries and heroes including Jimi Hendrix and George Harrison.

Life In 12 Bars is produced by Searching For Sugarman‘s John Battsek of Passion Pictures. Have a listen (and look) at the trailer, and tell us what you think.