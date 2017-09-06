Eric Briggs, an executive with over 20 years experience in finance, has joined Charles D. King’s media company Macro as its Chief Strategy Officer and CFO. Launched in January 2015 by the former WME partner/agent Macro co-financed and produced Fences, directed by and starring Denzel Washington which earned co-star Viola Davis a Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

The company also produced and financed the Sundance pic Mudbound, directed by Dee Rees, which will be released wide later this year. Macro is currently in production on feature Roman Israel, Esq. starring Washington, and co-finances the film with Sony Pictures. King and Macro are also working with Van Jones (The Messy Truth With Van Jones) to produce an hour-long political drama under the working title, Indivisible.

Briggs addition to the company is a good one. He is an adept financial strategist, most recently serving as senior advisor of FTI Consulting where he co-managed the firm’s Valuation and Financial Advisory Services Group. Prior to that, he was a co-founder of The Salter Group, a leading independent financial and strategic advisory firm and also held key roles at Houlihan Lokey Howard and Zukin.

His previous client list included Disney, Sony, Warner Bros., Goldman Sachs, Fortress Capital, JP Morgan, NBCUniversal, TPG Capital and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

“I am thrilled that Eric has joined us,” said CEO/founder King. “His depth and breadth of knowledge serving the

media and entertainment sectors further strengthens Macro’s market position.”

Briggs said he was looking forward to “leveraging my experience in finance and media with one of the most forward-thinking firms in the industry.” One interesting note: He is an Adjunct Professor of Finance and Business Economics at The Marshall School at USC.