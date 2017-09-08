Fox News said today that it is parting ways with Eric Bolling, a contributor and co-host of the network’s The Specialists. The show is being canceled, and his co-hosts Eboni Williams and Kat Timpf will remain at the cable news network as a contributor. The news comes after Bolling was suspended in August pending results of an investigation into allegations he sent lewd photos to female colleagues.

“Fox News Channel is canceling The Specialists, and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” a Fox News spokesperson said today. “We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

Bolling was suspended after FNC became aware of the allegations in a Huffington Post story that Bolling had texted unsolicited photos of male genitalia to three female colleagues.

The news of Bolling’s departure comes the same day Fox reinstated Fox Business Network’s Charles Payne after he had been suspended pending a sexual harassment investigation. Both probes were conducted by law firm Paul, Weiss.

Bolling, a former commodities trader, joined Fox Business Network in 2008. He co-hosted Fox News’ The Five and The Specialists since May. He also hosts Cashin’ In on FBN.