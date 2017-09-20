EXCLUSIVE: On paper, this one has Oscar written all over it. Entertainment One has acquired worldwide rights for the upcoming Lee Miller biopic starring Kate Winslet. eOne will both fully finance and distribute the film with production expected to begin next year. Winslet came onto the project two years ago to play the title role of the American photographer, model, artist and courageous war correspondent Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller in the (as yet) untitled film.

No director has yet been hired for the film which will tell the story of the brave American photojournalist who made sure the suffering victims inside the Nazi concentration camps of Dachau and Buchenwald were shown to the world, prompting an outcry across the globe. As a journalist, she covered the London Blitz and the liberation of Paris, had a torrid love affair with Man Ray before venturing out on her own to establish herself as a photographer and correspondent to be reckoned with. She covered the first use of napalm and its effects on children and battles throughout Europe. Upon returning home, she suffered terribly from PTSD (how could you not after witnessing all she did). A great life and a wonderful role for any actress.

The film will be produced by Troy Lum and Andrew Mason of Hopscotch Features along with Winslet, and will document Miller’s extraordinary life as told by her son, Antony Penrose, in her only authorized biography, The Lives of Lee Miller.

As such, the production has been given unprecedented access to The Lee Miller Archives, which include all of her photos and diaries. “I am delighted to work with Kate Winslet, eOne and Hopscotch to share the life story of my mother Lee Miller,” said Penrose. “Their integrity and respect for the truth has earned them the absolute trust of myself and my family and we have allowed access to all aspects of our lives and history through interviews, our personal papers and material held in The Lee Miller Archives and The Roland Penrose Archive, the latter being part of The Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh.”

Miller was a seminal figure in documenting WWII for Vogue magazine and brought images forth of the concentration camps so the world could witness the atrocities. Beyond her death, Miller’s work has further continued to bring the horrors of the Nazi regime into the public eye.