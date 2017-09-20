EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment One is planting another flag for its overseas distribution network, setting up a new outpost in Germany. This adds to the existing markets where it releases movies: Canada, the UK, Australia/New Zealand, Benelux and Spain. The first title expected for release by eOne in the German market is the Jose Padilha-helmed Entebbe, from Participant and Working Title, and starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruhl.

Benjamina Mirnik-Voges has been hired as Managing Director – Germany, Film. The exec will be responsible for managing all day-to-day film operations in the territory for theatrical and transactional business, and driving eOne’s German film content strategy (also acquiring local titles). She will work closely with eOne’s film leaders around the world and with Christian Fritzsche, who heads up licensing of filmed entertainment content in the German-speaking market.

eOne

The expansion into the key European major comes on the heels of a series of new content partnerships for eOne, including the launch of Makeready with veteran producer Brad Weston, as well as a film and TV output deal with Annapurna Pictures.

Mirnik-Voges joins from Universum Film, where she has been Head of Feature Film Acquisitions and Co-Production since 2007. While there, she picked up such high-profile titles as Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, Oliver Stone’s Snowden and Garth Davis’ Lion. Prior to Universum, the exec held several roles in film finance before setting up her own production company.

She will report to Alex Hamilton, Managing Director – EMEA, Film, who says, “We are delighted to welcome Benjamina as we enter this important new territory. She has an outstanding reputation in the industry and she will be a great asset to our team. The addition of Germany will be a major boost to our distribution profile on a pan-European basis and will support our creative partnerships worldwide.”

Mirnik-Voges will be based in Munich and joins the company in mid-October when she and Fritzsche officially open eOne’s German office.