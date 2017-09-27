EXCLUSIVE: Teyonah Parris, who stars in Survivor’s Remorse on Starz, has landed a recurring arc on the new season of Fox’s hit drama Empire, which returns tonight. She joins previously announced recurrings Demi Moore, who appeared at the end of Season 3, and Forest Whitaker.

Parris will play Pamela Rose, a New York police detective investigating the attempted murder of Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard). Rose is a beguiling, sensual beauty who is quick to blur the line between personal and professional upon her first encounter with one of the Lyons.

Season 4 of the show sees Empire Entertainment embark on a celebration of its 20th anniversary. Lucious makes his first public appearance after the explosion, and all members of the Lyon family, as well as Lucious’ nurse, Claudia (Moore), have their own interests in the patriarch regaining his physical and mental faculties. Meanwhile, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) begins to revisit the most challenging time of her life – her 17 years in prison – in a series of flashbacks.

Created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, Empire hails from Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, Brian Grazer, Ilene Chaiken, Francie Calfo and Sanaa Hamri are the EPs.

In addition, Parris also has closed her deal to join director Barry Jenkins’ upcoming film, If Beale Street Could Talk, adapted from the James Baldwin novel. Annapurna Pictures is financing the film, and producing alongside Jenkins’ Pastel banner and Brad Pitt’s company Plan B.

Other credits for Parris include Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq, Justin Simien’s film Dear White People and AMC’s acclaimed series Mad Men.

She’s repped by APA, Vanguard Management Group and Fox Rothschild.