Cartoon Network’s Samurai Jack is a big winner in the juried awards for the 69th Emmy Awards, announced today by the Television Academy. The awards, in the categories of Animation, Motion Design and Interactive Programming, will be presented at the Creative Arts Awards ceremony this Saturday.

Juried categories require all entrants to be screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer group with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry being awarded an Emmy.

Here is the complete list of the juried winners announced today:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Samurai Jack • XCIII • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Bryan Andrews, Storyboard Artist

Samurai Jack • XCIII • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Production Designer

Samurai Jack • XCII • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Craig Kellman, Character Designer

Samurai Jack • XCV • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Lou Romano, Background Designer

Wander Over Yonder • The End Of The Galaxy • Disney XD • Disney Television Animation

Justin Nichols, Character Animator

Outstanding Motion Design

Beyond Magic • ABC • Buck

Orion Tait, Executive Creative Director

Thomas Schmid, Creative Director

Daniel Oeffinger, Creative Director

William Trebutien, Lead Animator

13th • Netflix • Forward Movement LLC and Kandoo Films

Angus Wall, Co-Creative Director

Leanne Dare, Co-Creative Director

Lynn Cho, Designer

Dan Meehan, Animator

Ekin Akalin, Animator

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

Pearl

Patrick Osborne, Director

David Eisenmann, Producer

Karen Dufilho, Executive Producer

Google Spotlight Stories

Evil Eye Pictures