Cartoon Network’s Samurai Jack is a big winner in the juried awards for the 69th Emmy Awards, announced today by the Television Academy. The awards, in the categories of Animation, Motion Design and Interactive Programming, will be presented at the Creative Arts Awards ceremony this Saturday.
Juried categories require all entrants to be screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer group with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry being awarded an Emmy.
Here is the complete list of the juried winners announced today:
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Samurai Jack • XCIII • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Bryan Andrews, Storyboard Artist
Samurai Jack • XCIII • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Scott Wills, Production Designer
Samurai Jack • XCII • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Craig Kellman, Character Designer
Samurai Jack • XCV • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Lou Romano, Background Designer
Wander Over Yonder • The End Of The Galaxy • Disney XD • Disney Television Animation
Justin Nichols, Character Animator
Outstanding Motion Design
Beyond Magic • ABC • Buck
Orion Tait, Executive Creative Director
Thomas Schmid, Creative Director
Daniel Oeffinger, Creative Director
William Trebutien, Lead Animator
13th • Netflix • Forward Movement LLC and Kandoo Films
Angus Wall, Co-Creative Director
Leanne Dare, Co-Creative Director
Lynn Cho, Designer
Dan Meehan, Animator
Ekin Akalin, Animator
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
Pearl
Patrick Osborne, Director
David Eisenmann, Producer
Karen Dufilho, Executive Producer
Google Spotlight Stories
Evil Eye Pictures