Cartoon Network’s Samurai Jack is a big winner in the juried awards for the 69th Emmy Awards, announced today by the Television Academy. The awards, in the categories of Animation, Motion Design and Interactive Programming, will be presented at the Creative Arts Awards ceremony this Saturday.

Related
Emmy Parties 2017: Showtime & Amazon Take A Break, Hulu Joins The Festivities

Juried categories require all entrants to be screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer group with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry being awarded an Emmy.

Here is the complete list of the juried winners announced today:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Samurai Jack • XCIII • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Bryan Andrews, Storyboard Artist

Samurai Jack • XCIII • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Scott Wills, Production Designer

Samurai Jack • XCII • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Craig Kellman, Character Designer

Samurai Jack • XCV • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Lou Romano, Background Designer

Wander Over Yonder • The End Of The Galaxy • Disney XD • Disney Television Animation
Justin Nichols, Character Animator

Outstanding Motion Design

Beyond Magic • ABC • Buck
Orion Tait, Executive Creative Director
Thomas Schmid, Creative Director
Daniel Oeffinger, Creative Director
William Trebutien, Lead Animator

13th • Netflix • Forward Movement LLC and Kandoo Films
Angus Wall, Co-Creative Director
Leanne Dare, Co-Creative Director
Lynn Cho, Designer
Dan Meehan, Animator
Ekin Akalin, Animator

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

Pearl
Patrick Osborne, Director
David Eisenmann, Producer
Karen Dufilho, Executive Producer
Google Spotlight Stories
Evil Eye Pictures

 

 