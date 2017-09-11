With five first season shows in the mix and only two returnees, neither a past winner, this year’s race in Emmy’s marquee Drama Series category is anybody’s ballgame and up for grabs especially since the champ for the past two years, Game Of Thrones is ineligible since it didn’t air a new season during the period. Stranger Things, Westworld, The Crown, This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale are not

only all new to the Emmys, they are all new to television itself. This is an unprecedented happening in this contest and all five were winners at this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys thereby giving no one single show a big boost, although Netflix’s Stranger Things took the casting statuette and that is often an indicator of eventual Emmy success here, plus that show and Westworld led the pack with five Emmys each so far. We will see, and don’t count out those two “veterans” , Better Call Saul and House Of Cards. Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil and Indiewire’s Anne Thompson stage the smackdown of smackdowns as we predict the eventual winner. To watch just click on the video link above.