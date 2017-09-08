Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil, Indiewire’s Anne Thompson , and I continue our fearless predictions for this year’s Emmy race by focusing on the contenders and likely winners in the comedy acting categories where you can expect all eyes on Julia Louis-Dreyfus as she tries to make television history by winning for the same character in the same show six straight times, but there are plenty of spoilers in the pack

and there is likely a reason no one has ever been able to pull off this feat before. On the male side it could be just the opposite as Donald Glover has emerged a favorite to take home the winged statuette on just his first try in the first season for FX’s Atlanta. We assess the chances for both of them as well as everyone else in our latest video. To watch just click the link above.