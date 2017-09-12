The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards is only five days away, and today CBS and the Television Academy announced the trophy show’s production team. White Cherry founders Glenn Weiss (executive producer/director) and Ricky Kirshner (executive producer) will be joined by Steve Bass, head writer Dave Boone, Bob Dickinson, Sarah Levine Hall, Danette Herman, Rickey Minor and Rob Paine to produce the telecast.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert EP Chris Licht previously was announced as an Emmy producer. Colbert, of course, is hosting.

Here is a rundown of the production team, from CBS and the Academy:

Three-time Emmy Award-winning production designer Steve Bass has designed some of the most prestigious shows on television, including the “Academy Awards®,” the “GRAMMY® Awards,” the “Tony Awards®” and multiple “Emmy®Awards” productions. His company, Hasbas Entertainment, also provides design and creative direction for live productions.

Head writer Dave Boone has won two Emmy Awards for his work on the 63rd and 64th “Tony Awards” and has been nominated 11 times, including this year for the “70th Annual Tony Awards.” Also, Boone has written for 11 “Academy Awards” telecasts, the “Kennedy Center Honors,” “The Golden Globe® Awards,” “The Academy of Country Music Awards,” “The Screen Actors Guild Awards,” “The Television Academy Honors” and “The Television Academy Hall of Fame.”

During an accomplished career that spans decades, lighting designer Bob Dickinson has earned 20 Emmy Awards and is among the most recognized and respected lighting designers in the entertainment industry. Dickinson’s credits include the “Academy Awards,” the “Tony Awards,” the “Golden Globe Awards” and the “GRAMMY® Awards.” He has worked on numerous television shows, including “Conan” and “Duets,” music specials for the Eagles, the Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Celine Dion, U2, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera, the television musicals “The Sound of Music Live!” and “Peter Pan Live!,” and the “Super Bowl Halftime Show” a dozen times.

Sarah Levine Hall joins the Emmy Awards production team as coordinating producer for the first time. Hall has worked on multiple projects with White Cherry Entertainment, including the last 12 Tony Awards telecasts and the “Kennedy Center Honors.” Also, her credits include the “Super Bowl Halftime Show,” the “Democratic National Convention,” “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” “Night of Too Many Stars” and many other televised events and specials.

An invaluable member of the Emmy Awards production team, Danette Herman serves as talent producer for the 28th year. Herman’s credits include the “Kennedy Center Honors,” “Academy Awards,” “Tony Awards,” “Producers Guild Awards,” “The Peabody Awards” and “Hollywood Film Awards.”

Rickey Minor is a composer and music director who has worked with such renowned recording artists as Whitney Houston, Adele, Keith Urban, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Usher and Beyoncé. His numerous television credits include “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “American Idol” and the “Kennedy Center Honors.” Additionally, he has worked on several major live events and award shows, including some of the most memorable Super Bowl and GRAMMY Awards performances. He has received seven Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Music Direction for his work on “Genius: A Night for Ray Charles,” “An Evening of Stars: A Tribute to Chaka Khan,” “The 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards,” “The 51stAnnual GRAMMY Awards,” “Smithsonian Salutes Ray Charles: In Performance at the White House,” “Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees” and “Taking The Stage: African American Music.”

Supervising producer Rob Paine has more than 200 television credits to his name, earning six Emmy Award nominations and a 2012 Peabody Award. For more than 20 years, Paine has specialized in live, large-scale television events, including the “Academy Awards,” the “Super Bowl Halftime Show,” the “Kennedy Center Honors,” political conventions, concerts and comedy specials.