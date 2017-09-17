Take a look at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards with Deadline’s gallery of executives, agents and producers behind the nominated shows who walked the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre on Sunday. Click on the image above to launch the photo gallery, and check back for updates and additional photos. (Photos by Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock)
Emmys 2017: Executive Red Carpet Arrivals Photo Gallery
by Craig Edwards
