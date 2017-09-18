Right near the beginning of the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards last night, host Stephen Colbert hauled former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer out on-stage to declared that the CBS broadcast show would have “the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period — both in person and around the world.”

Coming off the all-time ratings low of last year’s Jimmy Kimmel fronted ceremony, the gag and the Donald Trump inauguration inspired boast were a hopeful and it seems hollow plea for Colbert’s awards show hosting and debut.

With a historic win for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Atlanta’s Donald Glover, plus big victories for the Margaret Atwood adaptation’s lead Elisabeth Moss, This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown, HBO’s Big Little Lies and Veep, Sunday’s Emmys took repeated aim at the former Celebrity Apprentice host and past nominee.

Facing a Green Bay Packers game on NBC’s Sunday Night Football once again, the POTUS bashing Emmys got knocked down a little to a new low last night – at least in the early numbers.

Snagging a 8.2 in metered market ratings, last night’s just over 8 – 11 PM Late Show host fronted shindig from DTLA’s fortified Microsoft Theater tripped 2% from the 2016 show. To give some necessary context, that result is from 50 of 56 markets reporting due to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma hitting Florida last week.

With that said, the result is also the third straight decline for TV’s big night with the FOX broadcast and Andy Samberg hosted 2015 Emmys and last year’s show on ABC respectively now in the third and second low place.

For the NFL and NBC, last night’s 34-23 victory by the Atlanta Falcons at home over the Packers scored a 12.6/21in MM numbers for Week 2 of the 2017-2018 season. Again, with the same 50 of 56 markets reporting caveat, that’s an 8% dip from the comparable September 18, 2016 match-up between Green Bay and the 17-14 winning Minnesota Vikings. Still, the 8:30 – 11:30 PM ET SNF game last night looks to have clinched a primetime win for NBC again.

Compared to last week’s official SNF blowout opener, where the 19-3 winning Dallas Cowboys destroyed the New York Giants, last night’s NFL game was down 20% in MM numbers, which excluded those Florida markets. That Cowboys vs. Giants battle, if you can call it that, eventually had a viewership of 24.2 million and a 9.1/30 rating in the key demo in its final numbers.

Last year’s ABC broadcast Emmys went on to draw 11.3 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 in the final numbers, both lows. Down 18% in from the MM numbers of the September 20, 2015 SNF match-up where the Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 27 – 17, the 2016 Vikings vs. Packers game pulled in an audience of 22.8 million – which was down from the year before.

And, despite all the baiting by Colbert, Alec Baldwin and others, Trump didn’t tweet a peep about the Emmys – though he did celebrate the 70th birthday of the U.S. Air Force and the CIA this morning:

We’ll update with more Emmy and SNF numbers as they come in plus look at how Week 2 of FOX’s The Orville, which started a bit later last night due to the lightening delayed Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos match-up, and others did.

