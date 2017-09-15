With all eyes on Sunday’s Primetime Emmys, Deadline’s TV critic Dominic Patten and awards columnist Pete Hammond offer the final analysis of the night’s three top races — all of them too close to call.

We forecast a photo finish in Outstanding Drama Series race, which has a historic and unprecedented five first-season series (The Crown, Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale, Westworld and This Is Us) going up against two returning nominees that have never won before (Better Call Saul, House of Cards). In fact, the race is so close that Westworld and Stranger Things both picked up five statuettes at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, further heightening the suspense. If anyone tells you they know exactly how all this will turn out, don’t believe them, but we give it go.

Also up for debate is speculation on a third consecutive Comedy Series win for Veep, or a first one for the acclaimed Atlanta. Then there is the Limited Series race, where we feel it is between HBO’s Big Little Lies and FX’s Feud — that’s also a photo finish, with spoilers lurking.

Check out the video above for our final picks, and check in Sunday for Deadline’s complete Emmy coverage.