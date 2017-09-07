As we head into the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, with the two Creative Arts ceremonies to be held this weekend and the main telecast a week later, here is Deadline’s list of parties coming up in the next 10 days.

TV Academy

There are some notable changes. Showtime, whose Saturday night pre-Emmy party tradition dates back to 2005, will sit out the festivities for the first time in 12 years. A recent addition to the Emmy party circuit, Amazon, also will not have an Emmy party after hosting a bash on Emmy night for the past two years. NBCUniversal, which benched its pre-Emmy party staple last year, is not bringing it back despite a big nominations haul, paced by a record-breaking tally for Saturday Night Live and a breakout performance for This Is Us. Showtime and NBC are planning private dinners/receptions for their nominees on Saturday night.

We have a new Emmy party entrant this year, Hulu, which will throw its first bash on Emmy night on the heels of its big nominations breakthrough fueled by the success of The Handmaid’s Tale.

In other tweaks, Comedy Central’s party is on the move again. After switching from a post-Emmy (Sunday night) to a pre-Emmy soiree (the night before) last year, the cable network is moving its annual celebration to the weekend of the Creative Emmy Awards, the first net to shift its party from the crowded Primetime Emmys weekend to the weekend of the Creative Emmys when more than 90 categories are awarded. Comedy Central has a number of contenders that weekend, including veteran South Park, a nominee for best animated program.

Here is Deadline’s rundown of 2017 Emmy festivities (in chronological order):

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Documentary and Reality Programming Nominee Reception

7 PM, Directors Guild of America Atrium, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Comedy Central Emmys Party

8 PM, after the Creative Emmys, Boulevard3, 6523 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Writers Nominee Reception

7 PM, Saban Media Center, TV Academy, 5210 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Directors Nominee Reception

7 PM, Directors Guild of America Atrium, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Producers Nominee Reception

7 PM, Directors Guild of America Atrium, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

UTA’s Celebrate the Emmys Party

7:30 PM, at the Brentwood home of UTA Co-President Jay Sures

Gersh Emmy Nominees Celebration

8 PM-midnight, at the Los Angeles home of Senior Managing Partner Leslie Siebert and husband Steven Siebert

WME Emmy Party

8 PM-midnight, Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

CAA Emmy Party

8 PM, Bouchon, 235 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills

Women In Film & Variety 2017 TV Nominees Celebration

8-11 PM, Gracias Madre, 8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party with DJ Michelle Pesce

8:30 PM, Sunset Tower Hotel, 8358 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Principato Young Entertainment Brunch at the Beach Emmy Celebration

11 AM-2 PM, The Penthouse @ The Huntley Hotel, 111 Second St., Santa Monica

ICM Partners Emmy Brunch

11:30 AM, at the Santa Monica home of partner Chris Silbermann & Julia Franz

BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party

2-5 PM, The Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

FX Networks Celebrates Their Emmy Nominees with Vanity Fair

5-9 PM, Craft LA, 10100 Constellation Blvd, Los Angeles

The Evening Before The Emmys benefiting MPTF

8 PM, The Lawn At Century Park, 2029 Century Park East, Century City

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball

Immediately following the ceremony, L.A. Convention Center

HBO Post-Awards Reception

8 PM, The Plaza At The Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave At San Vicente, West Hollywood

Fox, 20th TV, FX & National Geographic Emmy Award Nominees Party

8 PM, Vibiana, 214 S. Main St., Downtown Los Angeles

Netflix Emmy Awards Celebration

8 PM, NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Hulu Emmy Post Celebration

8 PM, Otium, 222 Hope Street, Downtown Los Angeles

AMC, BBC America and IFC Emmy After-Party

8:30 PM-2 AM, Boa, 9200 W Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood