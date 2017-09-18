The Emmys paid tribute tonight to 42 members of the industry who died over the past year including Mary Tyler Moore, Jerry Lewis, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Martin Landau, Bill Paxton, John Hurt, Grant Tinker, Don Rickles, Glen Campbell, Miguel Ferrer, Zsa Zsa Gabor, John Hurt, Robert Osborne, Florence Henderson, John Heard, Mike Connors, Chuck Barris, Brad Grey, Powers Booth, Alan Thicke, Jay Thomas, Norman Brokaw, Robert Vaughn and stuntman John Bernecker, who was killed in July on the set of The Walking Dead.

Among those who didn’t make the In Memoriam cut were Sam Shepard, most recently seen on television in Netflix’s Bloodline; Al Jarreau, who was nominated for an Emmy in 1985 for outstanding music and lyrics for Moonlighting; comedian Dick Gregory; and actor Harry Dean Stanton. Stanton’s death just two days ago may explain his omission, owing to production lead times for the pre-recorded video segment.

Others who didn’t get a mention include:

Richard Anderson, 91, who co-starred simultaneously in The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman.

Elena Verdugo, 92, who played nurse Consuelo Lopez on Marcus Welby, M.D.

Dorothy Mengering, 95, the mother of David Letterman, who appeared many times on his late-night talk show.

Mark La Mura, 68, who starred for 25 years on All My Children.

Deborah Watling, 69, who co-starred as Victoria Waterford on Doctor Who.

Marilyn Hall, 90, the Emmy-winning producer of Do You Remember Love and the wife of famed game show host Monty Hall.

Jared Martin, 75, who played Steven “Dusty” Farlow on Dallas.

John Cygan, 63, who co-starred on The Commish.