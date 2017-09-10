The second night of the two-part Creative Arts Emmy Awards are underway now live from the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. Early multiple wins have already gone to Netflix’s The Crown, HBO’s Veep and Westworld and also NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which scored guest comedy wins for Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy. Netflix’s rookie Stranger Things, with a whopping 18 noms overall this year, also got on the board tonight.
It’s the second year in a row the Creative Arts have been split into two ceremonies, with tonight devoted to technical and creative achievement categories for scripted programming including comedy, drama and limited series.
6:03 PM: It’s the first Emmy win of the night for Feud, the latest from the Ryan Murphy hit factory, which like Stranger Things has 18 nominations overall.
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie
Feud: Bette And Joan
FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist
Ralph Michael Abalos, Key Hairstylist
Wendy Southard, Hairstylist
Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Gotham
Heavydirtysoul
Fox • Warner Bros. Television
Thomas Mahoney, Visual Effects Supervisor
Matthew Wheelon Hunt, Visual Effects Producer
Alex Gitler, Compositing Supervisor
Sina San, Senior Matte Painter / Art Director
Michael Capton, CG Supervisor / Lead CG Artist
Jon Anastasiades, Senior Lead Compositor
Ryan Bauer, Sequence Lead Compositor
Mark Anthony Nazal, Sequence Lead Compositor
Randy Little, On-Set Supervisor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Westworld
The Bicameral Mind
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Jay Worth, VFX Supervisor
Elizabeth Castro, VFX Coordinator
Joe Wehmeyer, On Set VFX Supervisor
Eric Levin-Hatz, VFX Compositor
Bobo Skipper, ILP VFX Supervisor
Gustav Ahren, Modeling Lead
Paul Ghezzo, CG Supervisor – COSA VFX
Mitchell S. Drain, VFX Supervisor – Shade VFX
Michael Lantieri, Special Effects Coordinator
5:57 PM: John Malkovich’s Super Bowl ad — if you like him, it was the best of the bunch this year and the Academy agrees.
Outstanding Commercial
Calling JohnMalkovich.com – Squarespace
John X Hannes, Ad Agency
Smuggler, Production Company
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program
Westworld
DiscoverWestworld.com
HBO Entertainment in association wit h Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
HBO
Kilter Films
Bad Robot
5:51 PM: Says Eddie Perez: “We put our lives at stake every day when we go to work, and I appreciate that everybody supports us.”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
Shameless
Showtime • John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television
Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator
5:49 PM: Melissa McCarthy, like Chappelle, is also a no-show. Dang it. Of course she should share the trophy with Sean Spicer — she owned the season with that impression.
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live
Host : Melissa McCarthy
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Melissa McCarthy as Host
5:41 PM: Says five-time Emmy winner Jeff Beal: “This was suppose to be The Crown, I’m not prepared.”
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
House Of Cards
Chapter 63
Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital
Jeff Beal, Music by
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Westworld
The Bicameral Mind
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Keith Rogers, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Weber, Re-Recording Mixer
Roger Stevenson, Production Mixer
Kyle O’Neal, ADR Mixer
5:38 PM: Bummer of the night? Dave Chappelle not at the ceremony to accept the award. Will have to watch an old Chappelle’s Show to get our fix later.
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live
Host: Dave Chappelle
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Dave Chappelle as Host
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
The Ranch
Easy Come, Easy Go
Netflix • Ranch Hand Productions
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Handmaid’s Tale
Offred (Pilot)
Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pict ures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Julie Berghoff, Production Designer
Evan Webber, Art Director
Sophie Neudorfer, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)
Veep
Omaha • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Jim Gloster, Production Designer
Andrew Leitch, Art Director
Kimberly Wannop, Set Decorator
Outstanding Children’s Program
Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas
HBO • Sesame Workshop
Brown Johnson, Executive Producer
Ken Scarborough, Co-Executive Producer
Benjamin Lehmann, Supervising Producer
Karyn Leibovich, Producer
Stephanie Longardo, Producer
Mindy Fila, Producer
5:25 PM: “Wow because this I didn’t think was going to happen,” Jeff Russo says onstage. “I want to thank Noah Hawley for writing what I think is the best television show ever made.”
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Fargo
Aporia
FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Jeff Russo, Music by
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Program (One Hour Or More)
The Crown
Smoke And Mirrors
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Martin Childs, Production Designer
Mark Raggett, Art Director
Celia Bobak, Set Decorator
5:21 PM: Candidate for most unexpected thank-you of the night: “I’d like to thank the fire bridage and the paramedics who helped me last night when I walked into a glass door,” Michele Clapton says (she is wearing sunglasses).
Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes For A Series, Limited Series Or Movie
The Crown
Wolfert on Splash
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Michele Clapton, Costume Designer
Alex Fordham, Assistant Costume Designer
Emma O’Loughlin, Assistant Costume Designer
Kate O’Farrell, Costume Supervisor
5:17 PM: Luke Cage‘s “As Luke Cage would say, “Sweet Christmas.”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
Marvel’s Luke Cage
Netflix • Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios
James Lew, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
The Holiday Summation
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Peter Chakos, Editor
5:13 PM: Says Lilly: “Thank you to Aziz for including me on this brilliant, brilliant show. It’s honest, relevant and vibrant in so many ways.”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Master Of None
The Thief • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Jennifer Lilly, Edited by
5:10 PM: It’s the first win of the night for Netflix’s rookie Stranger Things, which has 18 noms overall including Best Drama Series to be determined next weekend. “Thank you to my parents for letting me fill the house with things like a synthesizer and take over the house,” Dixon says.
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Stranger Things
Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Michael Stein, Theme by
Kyle Dixon, Theme by
Veep has made it a third consecutive win in the category.
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Veep
HBO • HBO Entertainment
Dorian Frankel, CSA, Casting by
Sibby Kirchgessner, CSA, Casting by
5:01 PM: Tom Hanks coming onstage to kick things off: “I guess next week they’ll be giving the Not Nearly As Creative Arts Emmys away,” he says. Hanks salutes all the categories then adds also “that underpaid person who has not taken his earpiece out of his ear for six weeks who brings me a breakfast burrito whenever I damn well want.”