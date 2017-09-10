The second night of the two-part Creative Arts Emmy Awards are underway now live from the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. Early multiple wins have already gone to Netflix’s The Crown, HBO’s Veep and Westworld and also NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which scored guest comedy wins for Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy. Netflix’s rookie Stranger Things, with a whopping 18 noms overall this year, also got on the board tonight.

It’s the second year in a row the Creative Arts have been split into two ceremonies, with tonight devoted to technical and creative achievement categories for scripted programming including comedy, drama and limited series.

Here we go:

6:03 PM: It’s the first Emmy win of the night for Feud, the latest from the Ryan Murphy hit factory, which like Stranger Things has 18 nominations overall.

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie

Feud: Bette And Joan

FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist

Ralph Michael Abalos, Key Hairstylist

Wendy Southard, Hairstylist

Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

Gotham

Heavydirtysoul

Fox • Warner Bros. Television

Thomas Mahoney, Visual Effects Supervisor

Matthew Wheelon Hunt, Visual Effects Producer

Alex Gitler, Compositing Supervisor

Sina San, Senior Matte Painter / Art Director

Michael Capton, CG Supervisor / Lead CG Artist

Jon Anastasiades, Senior Lead Compositor

Ryan Bauer, Sequence Lead Compositor

Mark Anthony Nazal, Sequence Lead Compositor

Randy Little, On-Set Supervisor Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Westworld

The Bicameral Mind

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Jay Worth, VFX Supervisor

Elizabeth Castro, VFX Coordinator

Joe Wehmeyer, On Set VFX Supervisor

Eric Levin-Hatz, VFX Compositor

Bobo Skipper, ILP VFX Supervisor

Gustav Ahren, Modeling Lead

Paul Ghezzo, CG Supervisor – COSA VFX

Mitchell S. Drain, VFX Supervisor – Shade VFX

Michael Lantieri, Special Effects Coordinator

5:57 PM: John Malkovich’s Super Bowl ad — if you like him, it was the best of the bunch this year and the Academy agrees.

Outstanding Commercial

Calling JohnMalkovich.com – Squarespace

John X Hannes, Ad Agency

Smuggler, Production Company Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program

Westworld

DiscoverWestworld.com

HBO Entertainment in association wit h Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

HBO

Kilter Films

Bad Robot

5:51 PM: Says Eddie Perez: “We put our lives at stake every day when we go to work, and I appreciate that everybody supports us.”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

Shameless

Showtime • John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television

Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator

5:49 PM: Melissa McCarthy, like Chappelle, is also a no-show. Dang it. Of course she should share the trophy with Sean Spicer — she owned the season with that impression.

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live

Host : Melissa McCarthy

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Melissa McCarthy as Host

5:41 PM: Says five-time Emmy winner Jeff Beal: “This was suppose to be The Crown, I’m not prepared.”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

House Of Cards

Chapter 63

Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital

Jeff Beal, Music by Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Westworld

The Bicameral Mind

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Keith Rogers, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Weber, Re-Recording Mixer

Roger Stevenson, Production Mixer

Kyle O’Neal, ADR Mixer

5:38 PM: Bummer of the night? Dave Chappelle not at the ceremony to accept the award. Will have to watch an old Chappelle’s Show to get our fix later.

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live

Host: Dave Chappelle

NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Dave Chappelle as Host Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

The Ranch

Easy Come, Easy Go

Netflix • Ranch Hand Productions

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Handmaid’s Tale

Offred (Pilot)

Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pict ures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Julie Berghoff, Production Designer

Evan Webber, Art Director

Sophie Neudorfer, Set Decorator Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)

Veep

Omaha • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Jim Gloster, Production Designer

Andrew Leitch, Art Director

Kimberly Wannop, Set Decorator Outstanding Children’s Program

Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas

HBO • Sesame Workshop

Brown Johnson, Executive Producer

Ken Scarborough, Co-Executive Producer

Benjamin Lehmann, Supervising Producer

Karyn Leibovich, Producer

Stephanie Longardo, Producer

Mindy Fila, Producer

5:25 PM: “Wow because this I didn’t think was going to happen,” Jeff Russo says onstage. “I want to thank Noah Hawley for writing what I think is the best television show ever made.”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Fargo

Aporia

FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Jeff Russo, Music by Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Program (One Hour Or More)

The Crown

Smoke And Mirrors

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Martin Childs, Production Designer

Mark Raggett, Art Director

Celia Bobak, Set Decorator

5:21 PM: Candidate for most unexpected thank-you of the night: “I’d like to thank the fire bridage and the paramedics who helped me last night when I walked into a glass door,” Michele Clapton says (she is wearing sunglasses).

Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes For A Series, Limited Series Or Movie

The Crown

Wolfert on Splash

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Michele Clapton, Costume Designer

Alex Fordham, Assistant Costume Designer

Emma O’Loughlin, Assistant Costume Designer

Kate O’Farrell, Costume Supervisor

5:17 PM: Luke Cage‘s “As Luke Cage would say, “Sweet Christmas.”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

Marvel’s Luke Cage

Netflix • Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios

James Lew, Stunt Coordinator Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

The Holiday Summation

CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Peter Chakos, Editor

5:13 PM: Says Lilly: “Thank you to Aziz for including me on this brilliant, brilliant show. It’s honest, relevant and vibrant in so many ways.”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Master Of None

The Thief • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

Jennifer Lilly, Edited by

5:10 PM: It’s the first win of the night for Netflix’s rookie Stranger Things, which has 18 noms overall including Best Drama Series to be determined next weekend. “Thank you to my parents for letting me fill the house with things like a synthesizer and take over the house,” Dixon says.

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Stranger Things

Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Michael Stein, Theme by

Kyle Dixon, Theme by

Veep has made it a third consecutive win in the category.

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Veep

HBO • HBO Entertainment

Dorian Frankel, CSA, Casting by

Sibby Kirchgessner, CSA, Casting by

5:01 PM: Tom Hanks coming onstage to kick things off: “I guess next week they’ll be giving the Not Nearly As Creative Arts Emmys away,” he says. Hanks salutes all the categories then adds also “that underpaid person who has not taken his earpiece out of his ear for six weeks who brings me a breakfast burrito whenever I damn well want.”