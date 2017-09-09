Night 1 of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards is about to kick off at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The TV Academy, for the first time last year, split the awards over two nights. Night 1, with 46 statuettes to be presented, will cover animation, documentary, reality and variety programming, while Creative Arts Sunday will present technical and creative achievement categories for scripted programming including comedy, drama and limited series. The entire ceremony will air Saturday, September 16 at 8 PM ET/PT on FXX. The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will telecast live from the same venue Sunday, September 17 (8 PM ET/5 PM PT) on CBS with Stephen Colbert as host.

Tonight’s nominees include late-night staples Colbert and Samantha Bee in the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special category, along with Louis C.K, and Sarah Silverman. After winning his first-ever Emmy last year for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program, RuPaul Charles is back in the running this year. And Meryl Streep, who has won two Emmys as a lead actress, is nominated in the narrator category for Netflix’s Take Five.

We’ll be updating live, so follow along here for all the action and, of course, winners.

4:52 PM: “Ladies and gentlemen, 2 minutes to show time. Do not run, but get the hell into the theater.”