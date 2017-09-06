The Television Academy has announced the first group of presenters for the 69th Emmy Awards. Confirmed to hand out trophies at the ceremony later this month are Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Alec Baldwin, Riz Ahmed, Anthony Anderson, Alex Baldwin, Allison Janney, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel, Edie Falco, Anna Faris, Rashida Jones, Debra Messing, Lea Michele, Shemar Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Parsons and Adam Scott.

Produced by White Cherry Entertainment, the 69th Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, September 17 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on CBS, with Stephen Colbert as host.