EXCLUSIVE: Emily Mortimer will star opposite Gary Oldman in Mary, the supernatural thriller from Tucker Tooley Entertainment and eOne. It will be directed by Michael Goi (American Horror Story) and is in production now in Alabama, shooting from a script by Anthony Jaswinski (The Shallows).

Mortimer will portray Oldman’s wife in the story about a couple facing financial struggles who buy an old ship at auction with the hope of starting a charter business, only to discover her horrifying secrets on the isolated open waters. Also joining the cast is It co-star Owen Teague (Bloodline).

Tooley Entertainment and eOne are co-financing and producing Mary under their first-look co-financing and international distribution deal. Mary is the second film that the two companies have joined forces on after Now I See You.

That agreement means that eOne controls distribution rights to Tooley Entertainment’s projects in the UK, Canada, Australia/New Zealand, Benelux and Spain.

As part of eOne’s partnership with Sierra Pictures, the international sales and servicing of films produced under the relationship will be managed by Sierra/Affinity outside of territories where eOne directly distributes. Tooley Entertainment’s output partners, which include Italia, CDC and SquareOne, will take the movie in their respective territories.

Tucker Tooley, Scott Lambert and Alexandra Milchan as well as Scott Lumpkin are producing Mary. Greg Renker and Jason Barhydt are the executive producers with Oldman’s longtime producing partner Douglas Urbanski.

Mortimer recently wrapped production on Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, which will be released in December 2018. Other upcoming films for Mortimer include The Bookshop, Phil and CBS Films movie The Sense of an Ending.

Oldman next will be seen as Winston Churchill in Focus Features’ Darkest Hour, a film that offers high hopes for a second Oscar nomination for the actor. He was nominated for 2011’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

WME will represent domestic rights on Mary. Mortimer is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management and attorney David Weber. Oldman is repped by APA, the aforementioned Urbanski and law firm Loeb & Loeb. Teague is with APA, Management 360 and law firm Myman Greenspan. Goi is repped by WPA and Fineman Entertainment.