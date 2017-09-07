EXCLUSIVE: We all have that relative that wants to move in with us, whether they’re down on their luck or perhaps it’s a little brother or a niece who just got out of college. Well, what if your former brother-in-law was a zombie who killed your husband? Would you trust him again?

In Irish director David Freyne’s feature directorial debut, the world has just survived a zombie apocalypse; a cure has supposedly put everything back to normal again. Senan (Sam Keeley) is one of those cured zombies with a treacherous past. His sister-in-law Abbie (Juno Oscar nominee Ellen Page) is willing to give him a second chance in a society which has marginalized folks like Senan. Abbie has such a great heart, she lets Senan live with her and her son. But, man, in-laws!

In this scene Abbie is sitting down for dinner with Senan and his friend (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). The latter two became friends as they were formerly zombies and are now cured . However, the friend drops a bombshell on Abbie about her dead husband and Senan. Page is doing double-duty at TIFF this weekend in both The Cured and in Tali-Shalom-Ezer’s romance drama My Days of Mercy. The Cured premieres on Saturday, Sept 9 at 9PM at Ryerson University. WME and CAA are handling U.S. sales while Bac Films is handling foreign sales.