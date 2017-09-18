Elisabeth Moss has taken the outstanding lead actress in a drama series Emmy for The Handmaid’s Tale.

In a short but emotional acceptance speech, Moss thanked MGM and Hulu among others, but was bleeped out twice for two obscenities, first for f*ck and second as part of a tribute to her mom, thanking her for being “brave and smart and that you can be a kind and f*cking badass.”

This is Moss’ ninth career Emmy nomination and first win.

Created by Bruce Miller, the drama, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what formerly was part of the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism regime that treats women as property of the state.

Moss’ Offred is a woman kept against her will in the household of a high-ranking commander. Her only crime is that she has survived the fertility lottery and can bear children. She is one of many women subjugated and suffering under the regime’s brutal control.

The Handmaid’s Tale received 13 Emmy nominations in all for its breakout first season, and tied with Big Little Lies for most wins with five apiece, including outstanding drama series.

Other nominees in the leading actress drama series category in the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were Viola Davis of ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder, Claire Foy of Netflix’s The Crown, Keri Russell of FX’s The Americans, Evan Rachel Wood of HBO’s Westworld and Robin Wright of Netflix’s House of Cards.