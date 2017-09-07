ABC Nabs Modern ‘Pride And Prejudice’ Drama ‘Eligible’ From Sherri Cooper, Jennifer Levin & Marlene King As Put Pilot

ABC has given a put pilot commitment to Eligible, a soapy drama series based on Curtis Sittenfeld’s book Eligible: A Modern Retelling Of Pride And Prejudice. It comes from Sherri Cooper Landsman & Jennifer Levin, developers of the CW’s Beauty & the Beast, and I. Marlene King, who developed and ran Freeform’s flagship drama series Pretty Little Liars. Warner Bros TV, where King is based, is the studio.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Cooper Landsman and Levin will write the adaptation, a modern retelling of Pride And Prejudice seen through the eyes of the five Bennet sisters and their complex journeys to finding love in its many traditional and non-traditional incarnations. When Liz Bennett is compelled to return home, she finds herself not only thrust back into the humorous lives and unearthed secrets of her large family but also — against her better judgment — falling for the handsome and mysterious Darcy, a man who could prove to be either her salvation or undoing.

Cooper Landsman and Levin executive produce alongside King, who will exec produce via her Long Lake Media, which has a pod deal at WBTV.

Cooper Landsman and Levin paired up after working together on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters. Cooper’s previous credits include Miss Match, Everwood and American Dreams; Levin started on Chicago Hope, Felicity and Without A Trace.

Coming off a turn as showrunner on PLL, which recently wrapped its seven-season run on ABC Family/Freeform, King also co-developed and executive produces Freeform’s new soapy drama Famous In Love starring Bella Thorne, which has been renewed for a second season.

Cooper Landsman, Levin and King are repped by WME.