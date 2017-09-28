AXS TV has given a greenlight to a 10-episode reality series about rocker Eddie Money and his family. Real Money (working title) begins production today and will follow the Moneys: Eddie, his wife Laurie, five kids and eight pets.

Money, whose string of 1970s and ’80s hits include “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Baby Hold On,” “Shakin’,” “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Think I’m In Love,” will be an exec producer of the series.

“We may not be the typical cookie-cutter family,” said Money, “but we have a strong sense of love and loyalty for each other that really shines through. It’s real, and it’s something I think everyone can relate to. We’re excited to share our lives with America, as they join us on this wild ride. I’ve only got two tickets to paradise, but I’m taking everybody!”

Money is joined on the show by his wife of over 30 years, Laurie, as well as his children/bandmates including singer-songwriter son Dez, who fronts the family act with his band The Faze and plays guitar in his father’s band; son Julian, who plays the drums; and daughter Jesse, a singer in the Janis Joplin mode. Rounding out the cast is Eddie’s guitarist son Joe and eldest child Zach, who helps run the family business.

Evan Haiman, VP Music Programming and Production of AXS TV, said the new series expands AXS’ classic-rock programming that includes original series Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar.

“Real Money is that perfect complement,” Haiman said, “taking fans inside the world of one of the hardest-working men in rock and putting the spotlight on a fun and fascinating family dynamic that is as entertaining as it is heartwarming.”

Real Money is produced by Enchanted Media, with Victoria Levy, MJ Schirmer and Shelley Storm as executive producers, in collaboration with executive producers Dina LaPolt, Steve Longo, Eddie and Laurie Money, and in association with Red Arrow Industries, executive producers Danny Downing and Ryan Hardison.