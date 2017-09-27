EXCLUSIVE: Sundance Selects has acquired North American rights to Eating Animals, the feature-length documentary from Christopher Quinn based on Jonathan Safran Foer’s book about the perils of factory farming. The author also produced the pic with Natalie Portman, who narrated, and it had its world premiere this month at the Telluride Film Festival.

Sundance Selects plans a 2018 release for the movie, which like Foer’s 2004 book starts out with a simple question: Where do our eggs, dairy and meat come from? Through the narratives of several farmers dedicated to bringing their trade – and the way we eat – back to its roots, the film explores the notion of stepping away from the practices of the past 40 years that have polluted our environment, endangered our health, and caused us all to be complicit in the inhumane treatment of animals.

Twitter founders Evan Williams and Biz Stone also produced along with Geralyn Dreyfous, Regina K. Scully and Wallis Annenberg, in association with Artemis Rising Foundation and The Neuman Family Foundation.

“We could not be more thrilled to partner with the incredible team of Natalie Portman, Christopher Dillon Quinn and Jonathan Safran Foer to release what we consider to be one of the most important documentaries of our time,” said Sundance Selects/IFC Films co-presidents Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz. “Eating Animals is a thoughtful and essential examination into where our food comes from and how we might make changes that will result in better practices for both humans and the animals themselves.”

The deal was made by Sundance Selects/IFC Films EVP Arianna Bocco with CAA for the filmmakers.