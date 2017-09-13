Cable veteran Amy Introcaso-Davis has joined E! Entertainment as EVP, Development & Production. Starting September 25, she will oversee all unscripted development and production for the NBCUniversal cable network, reporting to Adam Stotsky, President, E!

Introcaso-Davis’ appointment comes a week after the exit of E!’s previous head of development, Jeff Olde, who spent 4 1/2 years at the network as EVP Programming & Development.

This marks Introcaso-Davis’ return to NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment where she served as SVP, Development & Production, Bravo, and SVP, Original Programming & Development, Oxygen. Introcaso-Davis most recently was EVP, Programming & Development, GSN.

“Amy brings extensive experience and a track record of success creating hit shows that appeal to women, as well as a deep understanding of today’s pop culture landscape,” said Stotsky.

During her stint at GSN, Introcaso-Davis shepherded such series as Skin Wars and The American Bible Challenge, which rank as GSN’s two most successful series in the network’s history. The American Bible Challenge and The Chase, which she also developed, landed GSN its first Emmy nominations, At Oxygen, Introcaso-Davis oversaw development and production of The Glee Project, Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, Snapped and Bad Girls Club.

At Bravo, Introcaso-Davis developed and executive produced breakouts Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. She was also responsible for the development of Bravo’s long-running hit franchises Real Housewives, Million Dollar Listings and Flipping Out. While at Bravo, Introcaso-Davis won four Emmy Awards, two for Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, one for “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” and one for “Cirque Du Soleil: Fire Within. Prior to joining Bravo, Introcaso-Davis served as VP for Series at Lifetime.