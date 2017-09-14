Dunkirk, the sweeping WWII epic from director Christopher Nolan which is still playing around the world in 52 markets and tucked away another $15.4M from both domestic and international audiences this week, has just crossed the $500M milestone at the worldwide box office today. In terms of ranking this weekend in worldwide grosses, Dunkirk was third only behind the other Warner Bros.’ worldwide horror phenom, Stephen King’s It and Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming which opened big in China. In fact, Spidey’s $70.8M take ranks as the largest opening of a superhero movie in the Middle Kingdom.

Dunkirk opened stateside in July 21 and has collected $M domestically and $M internationally to date. The production budget alone was said to be a little over $100M, a big risk for a war film. However, the Nolan name had Chinese moviegoers embracing the film and domestic audiences cheered a $50.5M opening. The film, an interwoven story of the rescue of over 300,000 soldiers from the beaches of Dunkerque, France, was a critical darling on both sides of the pond.

The film was considered technologically stunning as Nolan shot footage using a mixture of IMAX and 65mm.