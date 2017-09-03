Refresh for latest…: Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk sailed into China this weekend with a No. 1 start and over 50% of the Top 5 films at an estimated $30M (RMB 196M) on 15,000 screens. The full international box office weekend on the Warner Bros title is $36.5M in 60 markets for an overseas cume of $280M and $458.8M worldwide.

Universal/Illumination Meanwhile, Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3 is getting thisclose to the $1B worldwide box office mark. The threequel is expected to reach the milestone sometime later this week. Gru and Dru absconded with $9.9M in 60 markets this frame for an international cume of $736.1M and $994.8M worldwide.

When DM3 crosses $1B, it will be the only film released during the summer period (Memorial Day-Labor Day) to hit the threshold this year. Similarly, in 2016 only one title released in the corridor cracked $1B global, Disney/Pixar’s Finding Dory. In 2015, there were two titles: Jurassic World and Minions — both from Universal.

Sony Pictures In other milestones, Sony/TriStar/MRC’s Baby Driver sped across the $100M line internationally with an offshore cume of $102.2M to date, and Italy and Korea still revving their engines.

Elsewhere, IMAX this weekend took part in a new experiment, launching the pilot episodes of a TV show theatrically. Marvel Television and ABC Studios’ Marvel’s Inhumans is on track to gross $1.1M on 274 screens in 65 offshore markets through Monday. To put that in context, it comps to the domestic-only theatrical run of the Season 4 finale episodes of Game Of Thrones in 2015 which generated $1.4M. Theatrically, the Inhumans eps will continue to premiere in IMAX theaters in Italy and Germany on September 15, and in Korea on September 22.

As the summer winds down, there were again no major wide releases this frame. In the next session we’ll see WB’s It, the Stephen King adaptation directed by Andres Muschietti, hit several offshore majors, and Spider-Man: Homecoming swing into the Middle Kingdom.

Breakdowns on the films above and others are being updated below.

