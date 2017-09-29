After getting thumped for spitting out a mountain of tweets on his NFL battle, compared to an anthill on Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump scrambled this morning to catch up.

His output included a congratulatory retweet about his inaugural committee donating $3M to island relief, and a boast that “Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello just stated: ‘The Administration and the President, every time we’ve spoken, they’ve delivered.'”

Thursday night, Rossello told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto, “I want to clarify…two points that sometimes seem contradictory. No. 1, we do need more aid. But the president and the administration have done everything that they can, that we have asked them to do…The fact of the matter is that Puerto Rico is an island. And a lot of the things need to be flown in or brought in boats. And that takes some time. The air traffic control is a little bit congested.”

Trump’s tweets also include the warning that “big decisions will have to be made” as to the cost of rebuilding, after Puerto Rico got slammed by hurricanes Maria and Irma.

Trump’s tweets since last night include:

Puerto Rico is devastated. Phone system, electric grid many roads, gone. FEMA and First Responders are amazing. Governor said "great job!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2017

The Trump Inaugural Committee is donating $3 million in surplus funds to victims of the latest hurricanes. https://t.co/6OUYqr8G1p — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 28, 2017

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello just stated: "The Administration and the President, every time we've spoken, they've delivered…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2017