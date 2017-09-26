With Puerto Ricans still suffering dire hurricane repercussions, the latest kill-Obamacare bid on death watch in the Senate, and batty Roger Stone about to do who knows what at a congressional Russia-probe hearing behind closed doors, President Donald Trump spent Tuesday morning gloating over NFL ratings.

At his latest campaign rally, Trump had told fans he’ love to see NFL owners say “get that son of a bitch off the field right now….He’s fired!” next time an NFL player kneels in protest during the national anthem performance. As part of his war on the professional athletes, our TV Ratings Forecaster In Chief had urged viewers to boycott NFL games, and forecast the lousy Nielsen ratings for Sunday’s games. In response to Trump’s ramped-up rhetoric, many more players kneeled during anthem at games Sunday, and even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell denounced POTUS’ comment.

This morning, a jubilant Trump high-fived himself on :

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

In his spare Twitter Time, Trump plugged Alabama’s Sen. Luther Strange re-election bid, promoted Fox & Friends, and saluted himself for his hurricane response in Puerto Rico :

Luther Strange has been shooting up in the Alabama polls since my endorsement. Finish the job – vote today for "Big Luther." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Great interview on @foxandfriends with the parents of Otto Warmbier: 1994 – 2017. Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017