Although Donald Trump did not directly reference Hillary Clinton’s book What Happened in his latest series of tweets, his rant suggests that it may be a response to it.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss,” he tweeted. “She lost the debates and lost her direction!”

He continues and said that “The ‘deplorables’ came back” to haunt her and that “she spent big money but, in the end, had no game.”

Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The "deplorables" came back to haunt Hillary.They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

His tweets were essentially a rehash of things he has said in the past. If anything, it’s his way of reminding us that he won the election and a way to drag Clinton (again), whose book was released September 12.

While doing press for her book, she pitched at partial blame for her loss to the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host on a variety of factors. And contrary to what Trump says, she has also taken some personal responsibility for the loss. That being said, Trump may have seen this as an opportunity to take to his favorite social media platform to criticize Clinton.