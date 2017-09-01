A president’s work is never done, and the wee hours of Friday – aka Donald Trump Weekly Info Dump Day – on Twitter were no exception.
First, there was a Fox & Friends morning talking point to plug, about GOP senators’ claim that ex-FBI Director James Comey drafted a statement exonerating Hillary Clinton before wrapping his probe of her email habits:
Next, a Washington Post article to refute. The paper reported Thursday night that the Short Temper in Chief is chafing at efforts by new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and pines for the days when it “was a bustling hub of visitors and gossip, over which [Trump] presided as impresario”:
And finally, there was his regular Twitter misspelling of “healing” to post, delete and republish:
