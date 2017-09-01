A president’s work is never done, and the wee hours of Friday – aka Donald Trump Weekly Info Dump Day – on were no exception.

First, there was a Fox & Friends morning talking point to plug, about GOP senators’ claim that ex-FBI Director James Comey drafted a statement exonerating Hillary Clinton before wrapping his probe of her email habits:

Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over…and so much more. A rigged system! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

Next, a Washington Post article to refute. The paper reported Thursday night that the Short Temper in Chief is chafing at efforts by new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and pines for the days when it “was a bustling hub of visitors and gossip, over which [Trump] presided as impresario”:

General John Kelly is doing a great job as Chief of Staff. I could not be happier or more impressed – and this Administration continues to.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

…get things done at a record clip. Many big decisions to be made over the coming days and weeks. AMERICA FIRST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

And finally, there was his regular Twitter misspelling of “healing” to post, delete and republish: