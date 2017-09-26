President Donald Trump took some heat on cable news today for tweeting about the NFL, NBA and “#FakeNews” CNN — but he got even more guff for not tweeting about the terrible situation in Puerto Rico. The U.S. territory was shredded by Hurricane Maria, and its millions of American citizens face food and water shortages along with a prolonged lack of electricity. So when the supposed consoler in chief finally did mention the island on today, there were not one but three. And none was reassuring:

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well. #FEMA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Continuing the sports metaphor — but this time using “America’s pastime”: Three strikes and you’re out, Mr. President.

There’s so much to be read into these three missives; let’s just start with the first one.

It begins with “Texas & Florida are fine.” Yep, don’t you worry none because the real ‘Muricans are “fine.” Right. Everyone in Houston and the Keys is back in their FEMA-remodeled home and, you know, barbecuing.

First mention of the “51st state” is not about comfort or compassion for the humanitarians crisis — it’s “Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.” Infrastructure? (**Cough campaign issue cough**.) Debt? (See previous.)

Moving on to Tweet 2: The Sequel, which reads like POTUS is informing us for the first time about events from nearly a week ago:

“Much of the island was destroyed.” Thanks, Don. Wanna slap a CNN-like “Breaking News” banner on that for us?

Tweet III is the kicker, though; it continues from No. 2:

“Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars … owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with.” Exactly what does that mean? Puerto Ricans won’t be given any clean water to drink until Goldman Sachs gets its cut?

“Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well.” Mr. Trump, don’t you spend your days watching TV? You think Puerto Rico is “doing well”?

Ooooh wait — Trump just tweeted again. Ah, this one is bashing John McCain. And another about the Senate election in Alabama. Back to the important stuff.

A few of the many clips of John McCain talking about Repealing & Replacing O'Care. My oh my has he changed-complete turn from years of talk! pic.twitter.com/t9cXG2Io86 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017