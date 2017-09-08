After early-morning Twitter hammering of Republicans, and another Democratic debt deal victory lapping, President Donald Trump’s thoughts turned to sending a dire video message to those in the path of Hurricane Irma.

“This s a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential,” Trump began, seeming to stumble over pronunciation of “Irma.”

“I ask everyone in the storm’s path to be vigilant, and heed all recommendations from government officials and law enforcement. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people.

“We are doing everything we can to help with disaster preparations. And, when the time comes, we will restore, recover, and rebuild together as Americans,” Trump said in the slick prepared message, complete with reality-TV style cutting to POTUS in profile.

“In times such as these, we see the strength and resolve of the American spirit, and we see the kindness and courage of our people.

“With gratitude for our first responders, and prayers for those in the storm’s path, America stand united.

“And I mean TOTALLY united”:

Trump began his day early, Tweeting about Irma, which is barreling toward Miami with record breaking force:

Hurricane Irma is of epic proportion, perhaps bigger than we have ever seen. Be safe and get out of its way,if possible. Federal G is ready! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard saved more than 15,000 lives last week with Harvey. Irma could be even tougher. We love our Coast Guard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Distracted momentarily, Trump took another victory lap on the debt deal he stunningly struck with Democrats which, among other things, adds funds to Hurricane Harvey recovery funding. He chided Republicans for getting outmaneuvered, making a maybe unfortunate-at-this-time “death wish” reference:

Republicans, sorry, but I've been hearing about Repeal & Replace for 7 years, didn't happen! Even worse, the Senate Filibuster Rule will…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

…never allow the Republicans to pass even great legislation. 8 Dems control – will rarely get 60 (vs. 51) votes. It is a Repub Death Wish! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP. Don't wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

But Trump got back on track, issuing his video warning people in Irma’s path to get out now.