After early-morning Twitter hammering of Republicans, and another Democratic debt deal victory lapping, President Donald Trump’s thoughts turned to sending a dire video message to those in the path of Hurricane Irma.
“This s a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential,” Trump began, seeming to stumble over pronunciation of “Irma.”
“I ask everyone in the storm’s path to be vigilant, and heed all recommendations from government officials and law enforcement. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people.
“We are doing everything we can to help with disaster preparations. And, when the time comes, we will restore, recover, and rebuild together as Americans,” Trump said in the slick prepared message, complete with reality-TV style cutting to POTUS in profile.
“In times such as these, we see the strength and resolve of the American spirit, and we see the kindness and courage of our people.
“With gratitude for our first responders, and prayers for those in the storm’s path, America stand united.
“And I mean TOTALLY united”:
Trump began his day early, Tweeting about Irma, which is barreling toward Miami with record breaking force:
Distracted momentarily, Trump took another victory lap on the debt deal he stunningly struck with Democrats which, among other things, adds funds to Hurricane Harvey recovery funding. He chided Republicans for getting outmaneuvered, making a maybe unfortunate-at-this-time “death wish” reference:
But Trump got back on track, issuing his video warning people in Irma’s path to get out now.