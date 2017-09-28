Today’s White House press briefing was packed with headlines.

Chief economic advisor Gary Cohen played Dodge the Question when asked, four times, about President Donald Trump having claimed previous day his tax reform plan would not help him. Claim appears not to be true, so Cohen went with stout evasion.

“It will benefit the middle class,” Cohen answered, four times, insisting that, not Trump’s tax situation, is “what American taxpayers care about.”

“They care about what they have to spend. That’s what they care about. I care about what I pay in tax, I bet you care about what you pay,” he answered.

What the American people are concerned about is their financial position,” he said during one of his dodges. “How much do they get to keep versus how much goes to the government.” If a family keeps another $1K with this new tax plan, Cohen said, they “can renovate their kitchen, or buy a new car, or take a family vacation.” Twitter is feasting on his kitchen re-do and car-buy economics this afternoon.

Asked why he had not left the administration after Trump’s remarks about fine people on both sides, when neo-Nazis chanted “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville, as press had reported Cohen was intending, he answered, “I am here is just for this reason,” calling the tax overhaul a “once in a lifetime opportunity” that “I would never miss.”

After Cohen left the podium, Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert, who has gotten rave reviews for straight shooting at press briefings, suddenly broke out in bureaucrat-ese on the government’s slow response in Puerto Rico.

Then, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made news: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s private-jet-ordering days are over until full review of that practice is conducted. She also promised Trump will not back down in calling for the firing of any NFL player who takes a knee during the national anthem before a game, stating the obvious.